The Park Cities News is the official newspaper for Highland Park and University Park and has been publishing for 76 years. The Park Cities News has been Park Cities family-owned for two generations.



Published weekly with a paid circulation of 5,000, the newspaper is mailed to the homes assuring guaranteed delivery. The Park Cities News is also distrinuted at 25 newspaper racks and retail grocery stores in the Park Cities.



When Park Cities' residents want to read what is happening in their community - they turn to the Awarding-winning Park Cities News.



The Park Cities, composed of the affluent communities of Highland Park and University Park, is completely surrounded by the City of Dallas. The Park Cities has a small-town feeling in the midst of downtown Dallas skyscrapers.



The Park Cities has its own municipal governments, police department and fire departments. The Park Cities has its own school district, Highland Park Independent School District, which is nationally recognized as one of the top school districts in the nation. Southern Methodist University is also located in University Park. The luxury homes and the abundance of over 40 parks throughout the Park Cities, makes it a very desirable and elite community. The average home in Park Cities is valued at $1,000,000 with the average household income at $475,000.



Advertising in the Park Cities News gives you a paid circulation audience of Highland Park, University Park, Preston Hollow, Bluff View, Turtle Creek, Greenway Parks and far North Dallas assuring that 100 PERCENT of YOUR advertising dollars reaches an affluent readership.



